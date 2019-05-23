Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus get up to Rs 2,500 discount on Amazon, Tata Cliq: Price, specifications

Earlier this month, Flipkart was offering good discounts on Nokia phones. Now, Amazon India and Tata Cliq are offering discounts on Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones. Nokiapoweruser claims that the former device is available on Amazon India for Rs 13,299, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus can be purchased for Rs 8,848 via Tata Cliq. But, both the websites are showing slightly different prices.

As per the Amazon listing, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available at a discounted rate of Rs 13,449, down from Rs 15,990. This means you are getting a discount of Rs 2,541. Furthermore, the Tata Cliq listing shows that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will cost you Rs 10,599, down from Rs 13,199. This means you are getting 19 percent discount on the phone, as per the website.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. It is an Android One smartphone, which means you will get 2 years of major Android OS update and 3 years of monthly security patches. The smartphone is equipped with a standard 5.8-inch display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution.

There are two cameras at the back of the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which consists of a 16-megapixel camera sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, you will find a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a glass body and a metallic frame. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery under the hood. The handset offers a near-stock Android experience.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Coming to the more affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus, the device comes with a 5.8-inch display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. At its core is a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which is backed by a Mali-G72 MP3 for graphics performance. There are a total of three cameras on the Nokia 5.1 Plus phone. You will witness a dual camera setup on the rear side with a combination of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. Up front, the handset packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. As for the battery, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by a small 3,060mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system, similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.