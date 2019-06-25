comscore Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discount on Amazon India | BGR India
  Nokia 6.1 Plus available for Rs 12,680 while Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant available for Rs 12,999
Nokia 6.1 Plus available for Rs 12,680 while Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant available for Rs 12,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are mid-range devices from HMD Global. The smartphones feature premium design and a notched display and are available at further discount.

  Published: June 25, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Nokia’s Android smartphones have been getting discounted repeatedly in India over the past few weeks. Nokia 6.1 Plus received a price cut alongside Nokia 7.1, and the Nokia 8.1 too sometime back. Now, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is getting discounted further. On Amazon India, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are available at a discounted price. The discount does not seem to be an official one from HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to Nokia-branded phones.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price on Amazon India

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 12,680 on Amazon India. The EMI starts at Rs 597 per month and there is also no cost EMI options available on the device. The price is reportedly inclusive of a Rs 4,920 discount on the smartphone. The 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 5.1 Plus is also available at a discounted price. The smartphone is available for Rs 12,999. The price is after a discount of Rs 4,500 on the smartphone.

The 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 5.1 Plus offering 64GB internal storage was previously available for Rs 17,499. At Rs 12,999, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is among the cheapest smartphones with 6GB of RAM. The discounted price of both the smartphones, first spotted by NPU, shows HMD Global is not immune to pricing pressure. In the past few weeks alone, HMD Global has announced discounts on recently launched Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is arguably one of the most premium looking devices in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It sports an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 back. At the front, there is a 5.8-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It also has a wide notch like the one seen on Apple iPhone X family. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB standard storage.

There is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs Android Pie. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia 5.1 Plus features, specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a toned down version of Nokia 6.1 Plus that does not compromise on materials. It features plastic frame but sports a glass back. There is a 5.86-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

For imaging, Nokia 5.1 Plus offers 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with a wider field of view. It runs Android Pie, supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3,060mAh battery pack.

  Published Date: June 25, 2019 12:50 PM IST

