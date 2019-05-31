comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Amazon India and Flipkart: All you need to know
News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Amazon India and Flipkart: All you need to know

Deals

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available in India for Rs 12,969, down from Rs 15,499. The more affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus can be purchased for Rs 8,199, down from Rs 10,549.

  • Published: May 31, 2019 2:13 PM IST
nokia-5.1-plus-india-first-imrpressions-bgr-3

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, which are the two budget smartphones from HMD Global, are available at a discounted price on Amazon India and Flipkart. If by any chance you are planning to buy any of Nokia smartphones, then here’s the best deal. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available in India for Rs 12,969, down from Rs 15,499. Amazon India is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the same price.

If you want to exchange your old smartphone with the new one, then you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the Nokia 6.1 Plus device. The more affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, can be purchased for Rs 8,199, down from Rs 10,549. On this device, Flipkart is also offering an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, Nokiapoweruser reports.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the best-looking smartphones in the mid-range price segment. The budget device comes in three color options including blue, black and white. The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a 5.84-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and one can even expand the internal storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

In terms of imaging, the company has equipped the Nokia 6.1 Plus with dual 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup on the back. There is a single 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. The handset runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery. Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are part of Google’s Android One program, which means you should get timely software update and refined user experience as intended by Google.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three color options, which includes black, blue and white. The smartphone features a 5.86-inch display and has a wide notch at the top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC aided by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It features 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also runs Android Pie OS, and packs a 3,060mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 2:13 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions
Review
OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

News

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Asus ZenBook 13 First Impressions

Dell XPS 15 2019 with OLED display First Impressions

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On

Amazon Echo Show Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted
Flipkart offering savings up to Rs 10,200 on Vivo phones

Deals

Flipkart offering savings up to Rs 10,200 on Vivo phones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale
Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

हिंदी समाचार

Delhi University में Admission 2019 की प्रक्रिया शुरू: ऐसे भरें UG और PG के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म

Facebook ने ड्रोन के लिए फाइल किया पेटेंट

Detel ने 17 इंच D1 Star LED TV को महज 3,699 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च, ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप का लीजिए मजा

2019 में ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप पांच सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स, Samsung पहले नंबर पर, Xiaomi को झटका

Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro के साथ कई Vivo स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, यहां से खरीदें

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie
Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

News

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO
Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench