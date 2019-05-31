Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Amazon India and Flipkart: All you need to know

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, which are the two budget smartphones from HMD Global, are available at a discounted price on Amazon India and Flipkart. If by any chance you are planning to buy any of Nokia smartphones, then here’s the best deal. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently available in India for Rs 12,969, down from Rs 15,499. Amazon India is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the same price.

If you want to exchange your old smartphone with the new one, then you can get up to Rs 8,000 off on the Nokia 6.1 Plus device. The more affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, can be purchased for Rs 8,199, down from Rs 10,549. On this device, Flipkart is also offering an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, Nokiapoweruser reports.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the best-looking smartphones in the mid-range price segment. The budget device comes in three color options including blue, black and white. The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a 5.84-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and one can even expand the internal storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

In terms of imaging, the company has equipped the Nokia 6.1 Plus with dual 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup on the back. There is a single 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. The handset runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery. Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are part of Google’s Android One program, which means you should get timely software update and refined user experience as intended by Google.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three color options, which includes black, blue and white. The smartphone features a 5.86-inch display and has a wide notch at the top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC aided by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It features 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also runs Android Pie OS, and packs a 3,060mAh battery.