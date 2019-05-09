Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus get limited period discounts along with Airtel offers

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, the two mid-range smartphones from HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia brand, are available at discounted prices on company’s website. The smartphones were available with discounts during the sale on major e-commerce platforms and now, Nokia has announced limited period discounts on the devices on its website. As part of the deal, those buying the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus from Nokia Mobile’s website can get Rs 1,750 off on the selected devices. In order to avail the deal, customers need to use the promo code “Deal1750” at the time of purchase.

The limited period discount from Nokia is applicable only on the 4GB RAM variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 3.1 Plus. In addition to the discounted price on both the devices, customers can also avail cashback worth Rs 2,000 and 240GB of 4G data from Airtel. The cashback of Rs 2,000 will be awarded to Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus buyers in the form of 40 separate cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each on a monthly basis. In order to get the cashback, Nokia users will make recharge of Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448. The 240GB free data will be credited in the form of 20GB data packs over a period of 12 subsequent recharges.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price in India, features, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the best looking smartphones in the mid-range price segment. It features a glass back with curved edges and has a notch at the front. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,499 but after discount of Rs 1,750, the effective price of the device drops to Rs 13,749, making it an alternative to smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme in this price segment. It comes in blue, black and white colors options.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. For imaging, HMD Global has equipped the Nokia 6.1 Plus with dual 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup on the back and a single 16-megapixel shooter at the front. It runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price in India, features, specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus follows the same design language as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, but is cheaper. It is priced at Rs 10,599 and after discount, the effective price comes down to Rs 8,849. The smartphone is a solid option for those looking to get timely software update and refined user experience as intended by Google. It also comes in three color options – black, blue and white and has a plastic frame with glass back for a premium finish.

The smartphone features a 5.86-inch display and has a wide notch at the top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. It features 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Nokia 5.1 Plus runs Android Pie and packs a 3,060mAh battery.