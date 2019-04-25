Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed by Rs 2,000; now starts at Rs 9,999

After reducing the price of Nokia 6.1 Plus earlier this month, HMD Global has now slashed prices for the older Nokia 6.1 as well. Both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the Nokia 6.1 will now retail on permanently reduced prices by Rs 2,000. These will now be available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB model, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.

HMD launched the Nokia 6.1 early last year with starting 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 16,999. The 4GB RAM variant came later in May 2018 at Rs 18,999. The Nokia 6.1 is an Android One smartphone by Nokia, which means that it runs a near-stock version of Android OS and receives more frequent software updates and security patches.

The Nokia 6.1 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, and is backed a 3,000mAh battery. You also get a 16-megapixel primary rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Upfront the display is a 5.5-inch full-HD 16:9 aspect ratio screen. The handset sports a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port for connectivity and charging.

HMD Global recently released a new update for a few Nokia smartphones, including the older Nokia 6.1. The latest update for Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia7.1, and Nokia 7.1 Plus units started getting the March Android security update in India. The update will gradually hit devices via OTA (over-the-air) in the coming days. All the units will get the same 3.51F build, and the updates are based on Android 9 Pie.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

The Nokia 7 Plus update weighs in at 375.3MB, Nokia 7.1 at 342.9MB, Nokia 6.1 Plus at 339.8MB and Nokia 6.1 at 530.7MB. The update comes with V1.550 build. It also brings system stability improvements, which is also the case with Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 smartphones.