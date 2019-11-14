HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.2 in the Indian market last month. The smartphone was first unveiled at IFA 2019 earlier this year. Since launch, the smartphone has received multiple price cuts. The latest Nokia 6.2 price cut ensures the smartphone is currently available at its lowest price yet.

Nokia 6.2 price cut details

Just last week, Amazon India announced price cuts on a few Nokia smartphones. This includes the Nokia 6.2, which originally launched with a price tag of Rs 15,999. After last week’s price cut, the device was made available for Rs 14,349. A quick look at Amazon India reveals an even lower price tag. The smartphone is currently available for as low as Rs 14,325.

Buyers can take advantage of a few offers, which include exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,450. There are also no-cost EMI options on offer, starting from Rs 674 per month.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Nokia 6.2 flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with HDR 10 and Always-On display mode support. It features FHD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels), and Corning Gorilla glass protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset along with Adreno 509 GPU.

For photography, the smartphone equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. HMD Global however promises that the smartphone will get Android 10 update before the end of this year.