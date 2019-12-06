comscore Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: Here is how you can get it for Rs 12,150

Nokia 6.2 is a mid-range offering from the Finnish smartphone maker in India. It is now getting another price cut, which makes it a great option in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment.

  Published: December 6, 2019 10:04 AM IST
Nokia 6.2 is getting another price cut in India. The smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,499. With the new retail price, the smartphone makes for an interesting device in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. The smartphone was first launched alongside Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019. The smartphone was brought to India in October with a starting price of Rs 15,999. It is now available for as low as Rs 12,000 in the country.

Nokia 6.2: Discounted Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Nokia 6.2 is now available on Amazon India for a discounted price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 2,500 from the launch price. On Nokia’s own website, the smartphone is still listed at the launch price of Rs 15,999. The discounted price is only applicable on the Ceramic Black color variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, you can get further discount of 5 percent or up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on the smartphone with ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions. There is also 10 percent up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Debit EMI transactions. In other words, you can get the smartphone for as low as Rs 12,150 from Amazon India.

Nokia 6.2 makes for a competitive device with the new discounted price. It features a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back like the Nokia 7.2. In comparison to other devices in this price segment, it looks both classy and sturdy at the same time. Nokia 6.2 is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via dedicated slot.

The highlight of the device is the triple rear camera setup. The main camera features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie. At Nokia 2.3 launch yesterday, HMD Global confirmed the smartphone will get Android 10 early next year.

  Published Date: December 6, 2019 10:04 AM IST

