The ongoing sale over at Amazon India is a great opportunity for anyone looking to buy a Nokia smartphone. Amazon India is offering a cool discount on its smartphones. The biggest deal is on the Nokia 6.2. The new smartphone is available to buy for just Rs 12,499 after a discount of Rs 3,100.

There is also another offer at Amazon for Nokia smartphones. The new offer gives users an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchanging their old phone. For instance, let’s say you are exchanging your current smartphone for the standard rate of Rs 3,600. Exchanging this very phone to buy a Nokia phone will get you a discount of Rs 4,600.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

This offer on additional exchange value is valid on the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia 7.2. Nokia smartphones offer a stock Android experience with no ads and zero bloatware. Their phones also get guaranteed updates for two or three years depending on what model you purchase. If you’re in the market looking for a stock Android experience, check out these deals.

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also supports HDR10 and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip. This is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage on the highest variant.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 features a 16-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and charges at 10W. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory up to 512GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.