comscore Amazon Sale: Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 6.2 gets Rs 3,100 discount: Extra Rs 1,000 off on select Nokia smartphones
News

Nokia 6.2 gets Rs 3,100 discount: Extra Rs 1,000 off on select Nokia smartphones

Deals

There are also offers on the Nokia 7.2 Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 2.3. Check them out here.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST
nokia-6.2-bgr-5

The ongoing sale over at Amazon India is a great opportunity for anyone looking to buy a Nokia smartphone. Amazon India is offering a cool discount on its smartphones. The biggest deal is on the Nokia 6.2. The new smartphone is available to buy for just Rs 12,499 after a discount of Rs 3,100.

Related Stories


There is also another offer at Amazon for Nokia smartphones. The new offer gives users an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchanging their old phone. For instance, let’s say you are exchanging your current smartphone for the standard rate of Rs 3,600. Exchanging this very phone to buy a Nokia phone will get you a discount of Rs 4,600.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

This offer on additional exchange value is valid on the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia 7.2. Nokia smartphones offer a stock Android experience with no ads and zero bloatware. Their phones also get guaranteed updates for two or three years depending on what model you purchase. If you’re in the market looking for a stock Android experience, check out these deals.

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also supports HDR10 and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip. This is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage on the highest variant.

Nokia phone discounts in India: Check out offers on Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2 and more

Also Read

Nokia phone discounts in India: Check out offers on Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2 and more

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 features a 16-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and charges at 10W. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory up to 512GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
News
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

News

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Gaming

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100

Deals

Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones
Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch
Nokia 7.2 starts receiving January security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 starts receiving January security patch

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 स्मार्टफोन 5X जूम कैमरा लेंस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon India और Flipkart sale 2020 हुई लाइव: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन (मोबाइल) डील्स

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
News
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

News

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked
Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds launched in India
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out