comscore Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 get a price cut of up to Rs 3,100 in India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499

Deals

In the offline market, Nokia is offering the Nokia 6.2 phone for Rs 12,449, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 3:25 PM IST
nokia-6.2-bgr-6

The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones have received a permanent price in India. The Nokia 6.2 was originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 15,999. Now, in the offline market, Nokia is offering this phone for Rs 12,449, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. For the same, you can also get the device via Amazon India.

Related Stories


In the offline market, the Nokia 7.2 can be purchased for Rs 15,499, which is for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 17,099. Previously, the Nokia 7.2 was available for Rs 19,599. Notably, the same phone is listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 15,854, 91Mobiles reports.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also supports HDR10 and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip. This is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage on the highest variant.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 features a 16-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and charges at 10W. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory up to 512GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

Also Read

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture.

It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on a 10W charger. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Nokia 6.2 Nokia 7.2
Price 15999 18599
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 20MP
Battery 3500mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
Deals
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

News

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

News

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

Realme X50 5G update rolling out

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499

Deals

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
Cashify presents Republic Day Sale for Nokia phones

Deals

Cashify presents Republic Day Sale for Nokia phones
Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update

News

Five Nokia phones get January 2020 security patch with the latest update
Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100

Deals

Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Realme smartwatch फिर ऑनलाइन की गई स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared
Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update
Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

News

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6
Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

News

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators
Realme X50 5G update rolling out

News

Realme X50 5G update rolling out