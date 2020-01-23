The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones have received a permanent price in India. The Nokia 6.2 was originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 15,999. Now, in the offline market, Nokia is offering this phone for Rs 12,449, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. For the same, you can also get the device via Amazon India.

In the offline market, the Nokia 7.2 can be purchased for Rs 15,499, which is for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 17,099. Previously, the Nokia 7.2 was available for Rs 19,599. Notably, the same phone is listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 15,854, 91Mobiles reports.

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also supports HDR10 and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip. This is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage on the highest variant.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 features a 16-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and charges at 10W. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory up to 512GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture.

It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on a 10W charger. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Nokia 6.2 Nokia 7.2 Price 15999 18599 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 20MP Battery 3500mAh 3,500mAh