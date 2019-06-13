Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are getting discounted further in India. HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia, has used these two models to compete in the ongoing price war. The company first announced a price cut of Rs 2,000 on Nokia 7.1, which brought the price down to Rs 17,999. Then it announced an additional discount of Rs 2,000, which lowered the retail price to Rs 15,999. Now, the Nokia 7.1 is available for as low as Rs 14,310 on Amazon India. The discounted price is applicable on the blue variant. The steel version of Nokia 7.1 is available for Rs 14,940.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is also available at discounted price of Rs 12,990 on Amazon India. The discounted price for the 4GB RAM variant which has a retail price of Rs 14,990. The reason for this discount is not yet clear, but the new price makes Nokia devices worthy option. At Rs 12,990, the Nokia 6.1 Plus becomes a competitor to Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series. The Nokia 7.1, on the other hand, competes with Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro in this price segment.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

Nokia 7.1: Price and Specifications

To recall, HMD Global had launched Nokia 7.1 in India at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is now available at a discount of more than Rs 5,000. It was the first device to launch with PureDisplay in India. It features an aluminum frame with glass back. There is a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a wide notch at the top and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. There is dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Nokia 7.1 is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3.060mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price and Specifications

The smartphone is the global version of Nokia X6 available in China. It also features a metal body with glass back. In terms of specifications, there is a 5.84-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, iPhone X-style notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

You Might be Interested Nokia 6.1 Plus 2.5 15999 Android 8.1 Oreo Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture

For imaging, there is a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,060mAh battery. Nokia 6.2, the successor to Nokia 6.1 Plus, is expected to launch soon.