Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099

The Nokia 7.1 was launched only recently, but is already seeing a price drop – at least on Flipkart. If you’re looking to buy the new Android One smartphone, Flipkart currently has the device on sale at Rs 19,099, which is Rs 900 less than the phone’s ordinary selling price of Rs 19,999. While the Nokia 7.1 is available to buy online on various portals including Flipkart and Nokia.com, you can also pick up the device offline through Nokia‘s network of dealers across India.

It’s worth pointing out that the price drop is only applicable for the Gloss Midnight Blue color variant of the phone, while the glossy steel variant is priced at Rs 19,650 on Flipkart. The phone is available in only a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are additional offers also available on Flipkart, including 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, five percent discount on Axis Bank credit card EMI purchases, and an extra five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card purchases.

Nokia 7.1 specifications, features

The Nokia 7.1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You also get a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging out-of-the-box, along with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ notched screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 7.1 also features PureDisplay technology, which enabled HDR compatibility on the phone. This will allow for brighter, more vibrant picture when using compatible content.

HMD Global also launched the Nokia 8.1 in India recently, which is priced at Rs 26,999 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. All Nokia smartphones are Android One devices, and Nokia has been quick to issue software updates for its range of devices. Many of its current range, including the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1, are already running Android 9 Pie.