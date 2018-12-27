comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099
News

Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099

Deals

The Android One smartphone from Nokia is currently available at a reduced price on the e-commerce portal.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 9:19 AM IST
Nokia 7.1 6

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The Nokia 7.1 was launched only recently, but is already seeing a price drop – at least on Flipkart. If you’re looking to buy the new Android One smartphone, Flipkart currently has the device on sale at Rs 19,099, which is Rs 900 less than the phone’s ordinary selling price of Rs 19,999. While the Nokia 7.1 is available to buy online on various portals including Flipkart and Nokia.com, you can also pick up the device offline through Nokia‘s network of dealers across India.

It’s worth pointing out that the price drop is only applicable for the Gloss Midnight Blue color variant of the phone, while the glossy steel variant is priced at Rs 19,650 on Flipkart. The phone is available in only a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are additional offers also available on Flipkart, including 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, five percent discount on Axis Bank credit card EMI purchases, and an extra five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card purchases.

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Also Read

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Nokia 7.1 specifications, features

The Nokia 7.1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You also get a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging out-of-the-box, along with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ notched screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 7.1 also features PureDisplay technology, which enabled HDR compatibility on the phone. This will allow for brighter, more vibrant picture when using compatible content.

WATCH: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 First Look

HMD Global also launched the Nokia 8.1 in India recently, which is priced at Rs 26,999 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. All Nokia smartphones are Android One devices, and Nokia has been quick to issue software updates for its range of devices. Many of its current range, including the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1, are already running Android 9 Pie.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099
thumb-img
News
Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent
thumb-img
News
Alexa tells a user to ‘kill’ their ‘foster parents’ as the company tries to make it more human
thumb-img
News
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent

WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099

Deals

Nokia 7.1 price dropped on Flipkart, now available at Rs 19,099
Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out
Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Nokia 7.1 Review

Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो जल्द बड़ी स्क्रीन वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी

सैमसंग जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है फोल्डेबल ड्रोन

ऑनर का YOYO AI स्पीकर हुआ लॉन्च, गूगल, एप्पल और अमेजन को मिलेगी टक्कर

BGR India Awards 2018: ये हैं साल के बेस्ट अफोर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन्स

News

Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India
News
Honor View20 to launch exclusively via Amazon India
Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

News

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India
Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Infinix Smart 2 Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent

News

Samsung may be planing to launch drones according to latest patent
WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature

News

WeChat copies Snapchat's 'Stories' feature