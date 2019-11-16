There’s a host of Nokia smartphones in India that are getting price drop. These include the Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView. This is the second time Nokia has provided discount on so many smartphones at the same time. There have been discounts on these smartphones for which were a part of ecommerce platform discounts.

Nokia smartphones price drop

Nokia 7.2

The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 price drop brings its price down from Rs 19,599 to Rs 17,388 on Amazon India. Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 has had its price revised to Rs 14325 on Amazon India. The device offers a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509. As mentioned before, there is a triple rear camera setup with main 16-megapixel lens. It comes with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter that is placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is having its price dropped to Rs 14999 on Flipkart. The smartphone offers dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery. It was launched with Android Pie and has now pushed out Android 10 update for the device. The smartphone was launched as Nokia X7 in China and is one of the most popular mid-range devices from HMD Global in India.

Nokia 9 PureView

Last one in this list is the flagship Nokia 9 PureView which has had a price drop to Rs 46960 on Amazon India. The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are a monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. This Nokia phone features a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging.