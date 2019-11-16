comscore Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, 6.2, 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get price drop
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, 6.2, 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get price drop in India
News

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, 6.2, 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get price drop in India

Deals

This is the second time Nokia has provided discount on so many smartphones at the same time.

  • Published: November 16, 2019 2:06 PM IST
Nokia 9 Pureview 2

There’s a host of Nokia smartphones in India that are getting price drop. These include the Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView. This is the second time Nokia has provided discount on so many smartphones at the same time. There have been discounts on these smartphones for which were a part of ecommerce platform discounts.

Nokia smartphones price drop

Nokia 7.2

The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 price drop brings its price down from Rs 19,599 to Rs 17,388 on Amazon India. Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 has had its price revised to Rs 14325 on Amazon India. The device offers a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509. As mentioned before, there is a triple rear camera setup with main 16-megapixel lens. It comes with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter that is placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet: Features, specifications and more

Also Read

Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet: Features, specifications and more

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 is having its price dropped to Rs 14999 on Flipkart. The smartphone offers dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery. It was launched with Android Pie and has now pushed out Android 10 update for the device. The smartphone was launched as Nokia X7 in China and is one of the most popular mid-range devices from HMD Global in India.

Nokia 9 PureView

Last one in this list is the flagship Nokia 9 PureView which has had a price drop to Rs 46960 on Amazon India. The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are a monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. This Nokia phone features a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2019 2:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review
Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Zombie mode coming on November 22

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Zombie mode coming on November 22

New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

News

New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

WhatsApp upcoming features include new icons, block notice and more

News

WhatsApp upcoming features include new icons, block notice and more

Sonata hybrid smartwatches with 1 year battery life launched in India: Price, features and more

Wearables

Sonata hybrid smartwatches with 1 year battery life launched in India: Price, features and more

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch

New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

WhatsApp upcoming features include new icons, block notice and more

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, 6.2, 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get price drop in India

Deals

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM, 6.2, 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get price drop in India
Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet

Deals

Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets certified in India
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 discounted on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 discounted on Amazon India
Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

News

Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook के फाउंडर मार्क जुकरबर्ग भी हैं TikTok के फैन

Dish Tv Packs 2019 : डिश टीवी के 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले बेस्ट प्लान्स

Hike ने पेश किया नया फीचर, यूजर्स बना पाएंगे खुद की तरह दिखने वाला HikeMoji

Instagram Reels: TikTok को टक्कर देने के लिए कंपनी ने शुरू की नई सर्विस

गूगल ने Wear OS के लिए Google Play Store को किया रिडिजाइन

News

Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch
News
Realme 5s display specs teased by Flipkart ahead of its launch
New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch

News

New Realme X2 update brings Nightscape for selfie camera, Dark mode, security patch
WhatsApp upcoming features include new icons, block notice and more

News

WhatsApp upcoming features include new icons, block notice and more
Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

News

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji
Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

News

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more