Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1 get price cut on Amazon and Flipkart

Nokia 7.2 gets price cut on Amazon India; Nokia 8.1 available at its lowest price yet

Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last month and is getting discounted for the first time. Nokia 8.1 at its lowest price yet makes for a compelling option right now.

  Published: October 15, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 2

Photo: Rehan Hooda

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 at IFA 2019 in Berlin last month. The Nokia 7.2 was introduced in India last month while Nokia 6.2 was launched this month. Of the two devices, Nokia 7.2 has emerged as the most interesting offering here. It has a premium design with glass back and circular triple rear camera setup. However, at a starting price of Rs 18,599, Nokia 7.2 seemed a bit expensive on paper. Now, the smartphone is seeing minor price cut on online retail segment.

Nokia  7.2 Discount on Amazon India

On Amazon India, Nokia 7.2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for as low as Rs 17,900. The 6GB RAM variant, on the other hand, has been discounted to Rs 19,200. At the time of writing, the discounted model is listed as currently unavailable. The Charcoal color variant is available for Rs 18,000, which is still cheaper than the launch price. There is 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit or Debit EMI transactions.

Nokia 7.2 Review: Is this HMD Global's best mid-range smartphone yet?

Also Read

Nokia 7.2 Review: Is this HMD Global's best mid-range smartphone yet?

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 8.1 Discount on Flipkart

Alongside Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1 is also seeing biggest discount yet. The smartphone is available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone has been discounted to Rs 14,499 on Flipkart. It comes with 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards. There is also 5 percent cashback or discount available with Axis Bank Credit card. It features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay, Snapdragon 710, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Nokia 8.1 Camera Review: HMD Global finally gets the camera right

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 Camera Review: HMD Global finally gets the camera right

Nokia 8.1 offers dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery. It was launched with Android Pie and has now pushed out Android 10 update for the device. The smartphone was launched as Nokia X7 in China and is one of the most popular mid-range devices from HMD Global in India.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 10:58 AM IST

