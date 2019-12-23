comscore Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2 get massive discount | BGR India
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2 and others available with massive discount: Check out the latest deals and prices

Nokia is offering big discounts on models including the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more. Check out all the offers here

  Published: December 23, 2019 9:54 AM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 2

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Nokia is offering some pretty clean deals on most smartphones in their line-up. This includes the recently launched Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and Nokia 4.2. Meanwhile, older devices like the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7.1 are also getting big discounts.

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM

The Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM edition is selling at Rs 16,749. The original price for the same was Rs 19,599. To recall, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. The camera features a round module like the old Lumia devices. The camera-centric device also features a 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 4.2

The Nokia 4.2 smartphone is now available for Rs 6,975. The original price of the phone was Rs 10,990. To recall, the Nokia 4.2 has a Snapdragon 439 SoC, Android 9 Pie and 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage. The phone also features a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen.

Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 was launched at Rs 17,699. Now, Nokia offers the phone for Rs 13,440. To recall, the Nokia 6.2 has a 16-megapixel triple camera setup. This includes a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also features a 6.3-inch PureDisplay screen with HDR10+ support like the Nokia 7.2. The device runs on a Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1, the popular device from the company, is now on offer for Rs 11,274. The Nokia 7.1 was launched at Rs 19,999. To recall, the smartphone has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Dual cameras (12+5-megapixel) on the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone features a Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

Nokia 5.1 Plus update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

Other Nokia offers

Other Nokia offers include the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM variant available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. The phone’s launch price was Rs 15,999 which later came down to Rs 11,999. Another Nokia offer sees the Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant available for just Rs 6,999. The Android One phone was launched at Rs 10,999.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 9:54 AM IST

Realme X2 available via open sale for now: Check details, price in India
News
Realme X2 available via open sale for now: Check details, price in India
