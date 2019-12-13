comscore Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount
Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 were launched at IFA 2019 in September. Both the devices are now available at discount in India.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 7:50 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, is not known for price sensitive devices. However, the popularity of the brand has made retailers to offer discount on these devices. Some of the popular models like the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are getting discount in the country. Top retailers in the country are reportedly offering discounts on these smartphones. Here is a look at the new prices.

Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM variant at Rs 17,190

The 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 7.2 is getting a discount of around Rs 2,400. The smartphone was launched at Rs 19,599 and is now available for as low as Rs 17,190 on Amazon India. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 2,409 through the online retailer. This is the lowest price seen yet on the smartphone, which was available for Rs 19,200 previously. There is also up to Rs 7,450 off on exchange and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 8.1 available for Rs 14,490

Nokia 8.1 is now available for Rs 14,479 at Paytm Mall. The price is lower than Rs 14,490 seen on Flipkart few days back. It features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay, Snapdragon 710, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also offers worth Rs 2,400 available via the e-commerce platform. It runs Android 10 and comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 for Rs 13,499

Nokia 6.2 is getting discounted to Rs 13,499 on Amazon India. The smartphone was launched at Rs 15,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 2,500. Nokia 6.2 is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via dedicated slot. The highlight of the device is the triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter.

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

Other discounts on Nokia smartphones

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM is now available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. There is 48 percent off on the smartphone, which is equivalent to Rs 8,601. Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 6,999 at Tata CLiQ. The smartphone is getting a discount of 46 percent or Rs 6,200.

