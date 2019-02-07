comscore
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on sale; Rs 3,000 gift card on offer

Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 20-megapixel front camera and a 3,500mAh battery.

  Published: February 7, 2019 2:31 PM IST
A new variant of the Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage now available on sale on a number of retail channels both offline and online. The company initially announced the launch of the device about a week back. As previously mentioned, the device is priced at Rs 29,999, and interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Nokia online store to buy the device online. For people who want to make the purchase offline, the device is available on a number of offline channels across the country.

HMD Global is also offering a number of launches offers to attract potential buyers. These include 1TB 4G data for Airtel prepaid users need to subscribe to eligible monthly plans (starting from Rs 199). The company is also offering an additional 120GB 4G data for prepaid Airtel customers along with a free three-month subscription of Netflix and a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime. Similar to prepaid benefits, postpaid users also need to ensure that they are subscribed to plans starting from Rs 499.

The company is also offering a cashback for buyers who will opt for an EMI scheme with the help of an HDFC credit or debit card. Though, the cashback offer is only available for purchases made offline at Pinelab terminals. Digging further in the amount of cashback provided, buyers will get 10 percent cashback if they opt for it between February 6 and 17 and five percent if they opt for the offer between February 18 till 28.

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

In addition to this, buyers making the purchase from the Nokia website will also get a gift card worth Rs 3,000. Similar to the cashback offer on EMI schemes, users making the purchase between February 6 and 17 will get a gift card worth Rs 2,500 and a gift card worth Rs 1,500 if they make the purchase between February 19 and 28. The specifications of the device are similar to that of a regular Nokia 8.1 variant where the device comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual camera setup on the back, 20-megapixel front camera and a 3,500mAh battery.

