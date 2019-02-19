Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores

A new report has indicated that Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1, the mid-premium and mid-range devices by HMD Global are currently selling at a discount on online stores. Nokia 8.1 is selling for Rs 26,629 on Amazon India instead of its launch price for Rs 26,999 and Nokia 7.1 is selling for Rs 18,975 on Tata CLiQ store instead of the launch price for Rs 19,999. Both the online stores have given other others to potential buyers to further push the price of the devices down.

The listing for Nokia 8.1 on Tata CLiQ states that users can get a no-cost EMI option for the Rs 4,438 per month plan. In addition, users making the purchase with a credit or debit card issued from Kotak bank will also get a 10 percent instant discount with the help of the promo code GOKOTAK. Talking about Nokia 7.1 on Amazon India, users can make use of the exchange offer where users can get a discount of “up to Rs 11,400” while users can also get the no-cost EMI option. Both the deals were initially spotted by Nokia Power User.

Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 specifications

In terms of specifications, Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Snapdragon 710 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage though HMD Global just launched the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model in India. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. As previously reported the device comes with Android 9 Pie as part of the Android One program with a 3,500mAh battery and support for fast charging.

Moving to Nokia 7.1, the device comes with a 5.84-inches IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and that notch. It runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. HMD Global has added a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

Similar to Nokia 8.1, this also comes with Android 9 Pie as part of Android One and runs on a 3,060mAh battery with fast charging technology. Both the devices sport USB Type-C port along with usual connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots.