Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount on Amazon India: Everything you need to know

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India last year, and has since then received multiple price cuts. The latest by Amazon India offers up to Rs 6,000 discount on the mid-range Nokia 8.1 smartphone.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 9:14 AM IST
If you’re looking to buy a Nokia smartphone, here’s a deal you shouldn’t miss out on. The Nokia 8.1 is now available with discounts up to Rs 6,000 via Amazon India. Read on to find out everything about this Nokia 8.1 offer.

Nokia 8.1 discounts

Amazon India is offering Rs 6,000 discount on the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant, and Rs 4,300 discount on the 6GB RAM variant. Post the discount, the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs 21,000, while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 25,699, NPU reports. It is worth noting that the discounts are quite similar to what was on offer during the ‘Nokia Phones Fan Festival’ last month.

To add some perspective, the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant was first launched in India for Rs 26,999, while the 6GB RAM variant was launched for Rs 29,999. Since launch, the smartphone has received multiple price cuts.

Nokia 8.1 features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Nokia 8.1 flaunts a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass, FHD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels), and an Apple iPhone-like notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. There is up to 128GB onboard storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

For photography, the Nokia 8.1 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera up front.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

To make sure everything ticks, there’s a 3,500mAh battery underneath with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. As is the case with most Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 8.1 too is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means, it runs a stock version of Android Pie, and is guaranteed to receive at least two major OS updates. Recently, the smartphone got an update, which introduced the April 2019 Android security patch.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 9:14 AM IST

