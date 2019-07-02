Two Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus, are currently available for a discount online. It is worth noting that both the discounts do not seem to be official as they are not available on the official Nokia website. Nokia 8.1, the mid-premium smartphone, is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 18,950.

Nokia discount details

The Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 18,950 on Flipkart. You should head to Amazon India if you are interested in the 6GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM variant for the Nokia 8.1 is selling at Rs 22,899 on Amazon India. The 6GB RAM variant is also officially available for Rs 22,999 on the Nokia India website.

Buyers can also further decrease the effective price of both the variants of the smartphone with exchange offers and bank discounts. Moving to the second smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 12,170 on Amazon India as reported by NPU. The device is officially available for Rs 12,999. This unofficial discount comes weeks after the official price reduction for Nokia 8.1.

Nokia 8.1 and 6.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch IPS display with FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution. It also has a wide notch like the one seen on Apple iPhone X family. The device runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. We get a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. The smartphone runs on a 3,060mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging while running Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) resolution and a notch. Nokia has also added a Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone also features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, we also get a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 8.1 Price 15999 26999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.8-inch, FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.18-inch, FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP 12MP + 13MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP Battery 3,060mAh 3,500mAh

