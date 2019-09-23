comscore Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus discount details
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus available at their lowest prices yet

Newer Nokia devices ensure that interested buyers have enough options to choose from. However, Nokia has also teamed up with a number of e-commerce giants to offer impressive discounts on its aging devices.

  Published: September 23, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Image Credit: HMD Global

HMD Global is trying its best to ensure that more Nokia-branded smartphones occupy the smartphone segment in India. The company has been launching new devices and mid-year refreshes in the market like a clockwork. The newer devices ensure that interested buyers have enough options to choose from. However, Nokia has also teamed up with e-commerce giants to offer impressive discounts on its aging devices including Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, and more. The company is offering healthy discounts on its different, outgoing devices across e-commerce sites.

Nokia 8.1 and more discount details

Nokia fans can get discounts on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus, NPU reports. The report claims that all three devices are currently selling at the lowest price at the time of writing. It is also interesting to note that all of these devices are available for sale on three different e-commerce platforms. According to the report, Nokia 8.1 (6GB RAM) is available for Rs 19,990 after discount on Paytm Mall. The second device in the list, Nokia 7.1 is available for Rs 1,1880 on Flipkart. Last device in the list, Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 10,999 on Amazon India.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 receive price cut in India: Features, specifications and other details

Also Read

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 receive price cut in India: Features, specifications and other details

Furthermore, all three e-commerce platforms are also presenting additional offers to further decrease the price. These offers are include cashback offers, bank-related discounts, and more. Amazon India and Flipkart will also allow buyers to make use of the exchange offer to further decrease the price. We have shared detailed specifications of all three devices to help you choose a smartphone.

Specifications

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus 8.1 Nokia 7.1
Price 15999 26999 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Snapdragon 710 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Pie Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels 5.84-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP  12MP + 13MP 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 20MP 8MP
Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,500mAh 3,060mAh

  Published Date: September 23, 2019 8:54 AM IST

