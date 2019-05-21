Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco get discounts up to Rs 6,000 in India

Earlier this month, select Nokia smartphones in India received tempting discounts as a part of the ‘Nokia Phones Fan Festival’. Now it seems, the limited time sale is being extended till May 24. As a part of the sale, smartphones like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco have received up to Rs 6,000 discount.

Nokia 6.1 Plus offer

To avail the offer on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, you will need to use the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL’ to get Rs 1,000 discount. The discount is valid on both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. After using the promo code, the Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 14,499, while the 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 15,999.

Buyers will additionally be entitled to Rs 2,000 cashback, and 240GB date from Airtel. The cashback will be in the form of Rs 50 vouchers per month for 40 months on Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448 plans. The free data, on the other hand, will be offered in the form of 20GB for 12 recharges.

Nokia 7.1 offer

Buyers will be able to get a similar Rs 1,000 discount on the Nokia 7.1 by using the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL’. After using the code, the Nokia smartphone will be available for Rs 16,999. Additionally, buyers will be able to take advantage of Airtel’s operator offer. Prepaid users will get 1TB of data on the Rs 199 plan, while postpaid users will get 120GB additional data plus three months of Netflix subscription on the Rs 499 plan.

Nokia 8 Sirocco offer

Buyers will be able to avail a similar Rs 1,000 discount by using the ‘FANFESTIVAL’ promo code. After using the promo code, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for Rs 35,999. Buyers will additionally get 120GB of free 4G data from Bharti Airtel.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 8.1 offer

The highest discounts are being offered for the Nokia 8.1 variants. Buyers can use the ‘FAN6000’ promo code to get Rs 6,000 discount on the Nokia 8.1 4GB variant. Alternatively, they could use the ‘FAN4000’ promo code to get Rs 4,000 discount on the Nokia 8.1 6GB variant. After using the promo codes, the 4GB variant will be available for around Rs 21,999, while the 6GB variant will be available for Rs 25,999.

Additionally, if you’re an Airtel prepaid subscriber, you will get 1TB of free 4G data on plans starting from Rs 199. Postpaid users, on the other hand, will get 120GB additional data, three months of Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting from Rs 499.