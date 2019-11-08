A few Nokia smartphones have received a discount on Amazon India. Customers can now buy the Nokia 9 PureView for Rs 46,960. You can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for the same price. HMD Global originally launched this phone in India for Rs 49,999. Currently, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Nokia 8.1 is available for Rs 14,499 via Flipkart.

The Nokia 7.2 is listed with a price label of Rs 17,459. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can buy this smartphone via Amazon India. NokiaPowerUser first reported about the same. The e-commerce giant is also selling the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.2 for Rs 14,349. Read on to know more about these Nokia phones.

Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with FHD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a notch. Nokia has also added a Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone also features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, we also get a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 under the hood. There is up to 6GB of RAM on offer, and up to 128GB storage on offer. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. For photography, this device too features a triple-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera with quad-pixel tech.

Nokia 9 PureView

The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are a monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. This Nokia phone features a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging.

Nokia 6.2

The device offers a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509. As mentioned before, there is a triple rear camera setup with main 16-megapixel lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter that is placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Features Nokia 8.1 Nokia 9 PureView 7.2 Price 26999 49999 18599 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie OS 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) 6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP Penta – 12MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP 20-megapixel 20MP Battery 3,500mAh 3500mAh 3,500mAh

