News

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. In terms of storage and RAM, we get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

  • Published: June 9, 2019 1:41 PM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-10

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones in the market has just dropped the price of its Nokia 8.1. As part of the price reduction, the base-line Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM will start at Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 22,999. This price cut comes just about six months after HMD Global launched the device in the market. The starting price of the device at launch was Rs 26,999 while the 6GB RAM variant was for Rs 31,999.

This price reduction for Nokia 8.1 comes right after Nokia Mobile India slashed priced of its other devices. This is the second price reduction for the smartphone as previously the 4GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 21,9999. It is worth noting here is that this new price is applicable for both offline as well as online channels. The new price is already available on Nokia India online store with Amazon India following the new price. The Amazon India listing has priced Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM at Rs 19,170 making it the lowest. Interested buyers can further push the price down by up to Rs 10,150 with the help of the exchange offers.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Now that you know the new price of Nokia 8.1 after the new price cut, let’s talk about the specifications. It comes with 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with curved glass, a notch and FHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. In terms of storage and RAM, we get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. HMD Global has also added a hybrid microSD/nano-SIM slot to allow users to expand the storage capacity. The smartphone can support up to 400GB capacity microSD cards.

Nokia 8.1 comes with a rear dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor and 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The setup also sports a dual-LED dual-tone flash unit with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. On the front buyers will get a 20-megapixel front camera. We get a 3.5mm audio socket, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot, NFC, FM Radio, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

