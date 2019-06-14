If you’ve had your eyes on the Nokia 8.1 smartphone, then here’s an offer you shouldn’t miss. The smartphone is now available at its lowest price yet. A quick look at Amazon shows the Nokia 8.1 price in India starting from Rs 18,580. Read on to find out everything about this offer.

Nokia 8.1 price in India

The Nokia 8.1 is available in India in two variants. The base variant is now on sale via Amazon India for as low as Rs 18,580, while the top variant with 6GB RAM is available at just Rs 22,080. These price changes were spotted by NPU. At these prices, the Nokia 8.1 makes for a competitive offering. It is worth noting that this is the second time the smartphone has received a price cut in recent times. In fact, HMD Global permanently reduced the prices of the smartphone by up to Rs 6,000 earlier this month.

Morever to add some perspective, the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM variant was first launched in India for Rs 26,999, while the 6GB RAM variant was launched for Rs 29,999. As a result of heavy competition the smartphone has received multiple price cuts.

Nokia 8.1 features, specifications

The Nokia 8.1 flaunts a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass, FHD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels), and an Apple iPhone-like notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. There is up to 128GB onboard storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

For photography, the Nokia 8.1 equips a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera up front.

Nokia price cuts

Nokia 8.1 isn’t the only smartphone from the company to receive a price cut. As we reported yesterday, the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus too have received discounts on Amazon India. The Nokia 7.1 is available for as low as Rs 14,310 on the e-commerce site. Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is available at Rs 12,990.