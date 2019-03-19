Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 available in India with up to Rs 1,500 discount

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 are available at their lowest price yet in India. Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has been offering discount on the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus, and now it seems to be offering discount on Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 as well. Nokia 8.1, which is priced at Rs 26,999, is available at discounted price of Rs 25,709, from Flipkart. The discount is equivalent to around Rs 1,300 while Nokia 7.1 is also getting a discount of around Rs 1,500 online.

Nokia 8.1: Offers and Specifications

Nokia 8.1 is one of the most premium smartphones in HMD Global‘s Android smartphone lineup. The smartphone was launched in India at a retail price of Rs 26,999, but is listed at Rs 26,799. However, those looking at the device can purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 25,460 on Flipkart. The price is inclusive of extra five percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. There is also EMI option on the smartphone starting at Rs 891 per month from leading bankers.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and supports up to 400GB via hybrid memory card slot. The Nokia 8.1 has an aluminum frame with glass back, and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. There is dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs Android 9 Pie.

Nokia 7.1: Offers and Specifications

Nokia 7.1, another mid-range Android smartphone from HMD Global, was launched in India at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available at discounted price of Rs 18,550, a discount of Rs 1,449 from its launch price. The smartphone is available at discounted price from TataCliq and customers can also avail no cost EMI starting from Rs 3,092 per month. The special discounted price is valid only till 11AM IST on March 27, 2019.

The Nokia 7.1 comes equipped with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC. The price is for the 4GB RAM variant which offers 64GB storage. There is a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.