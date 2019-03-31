comscore
Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage now available with a Rs 2,000 discount

Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent off for users who are using a credit card issued from Axis Bank to choose the EMI option to buy Nokia 8.1.

  Published: March 31, 2019 4:48 PM IST
Nokia 8.1, the mid-premium smartphone from HMD Global is currently selling at a discounted price on the e-commerce website Flipkart. According to the information available on the website, the base variant of Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is currently selling at Rs 24,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 26,999. This indicates a straight Rs 2,000 off on the device in addition to other offers that are typically available on Flipkart. According to the listing, Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 percent instant discount for users making the purchase with the help of Axis Bank Credit Card.

Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent off for users who are using a credit card issued from Axis Bank to choose the EMI option for buying the device. One thing to note here is that unlike other devices where Flipkart usually offers an exchange offer, the listing for the base variant of the Nokia 8.1 did not include an option for exchanging your older device for a new Nokia 8.1 smartphone.

Focusing on the specifications of the device, Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD display along with FHD+ resolution, the infamous notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. HMD Global has added Snapdragon 710 SoC in the device along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Though, only the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is only available in India. Moving to the camera department, the device comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor.

HMD Global has also added a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The device comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box as part of the Android One program. It also comes with Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 4G VoLTE capable dual nano SIM slots. Last but not least, the device also comes with a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

  Published Date: March 31, 2019 4:48 PM IST

