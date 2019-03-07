comscore
Nokia 8110 4G price in India slashed, now available for Rs 4,999

Nokia 8110 4G also known as Banana phone or Matrix phone runs on KaiOS, the same operating system that powers the JioPhone.

  • Published: March 7, 2019 5:40 PM IST
At the MWC 2018 last year, Nokia relaunched the iconic 8110 smart feature phone in a modern avatar. Called Nokia 8110 4G, the phone was launched in India for Rs 5,999, and now, it has seen a discount of Rs 1,000, making it available for Rs 4,999 via Nokia online store. First spotted by NokiaPowerUser, there is no word on whether or not the price is permanent.

Talking about the specifications, the Nokia 8110 4G runs on Snapdragon 205 SoC with dual-core CPU with the A7 cores clocked at up to 1.1GHz. HMD Global also added Adreno 304 GPU along with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 64GB. It features a 2.4-inch color display with 4:3 aspect ratio and resolution of 240x320pixels.

Talking about connectivity, the Nokia 8110 4G comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS and a microUSB port for charging the device. The highlight of the smart feature phone is that it also comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity. To keep things ticking, there is a 1,500mAh battery, which, according to Nokia, can offer up to 600 hours of standby, 11 hours of talk time and 48 hours of music playback.

Nokia 8110 4G first impressions: The smart feature phone with ‘a dose of nostalgia’

Just like the Reliance JioPhone and JioPhone 2, the Nokia 8110 4G runs on KaiOS and comes with social networking apps such as Facebook and Twitter. You also get Google Search, Maps and support for Google Assistant. KaiOS also supports WhatsApp.

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का नया बजट स्मार्टफोन Y91i भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

30 लाख रुपये इनाम वाली PUBG मोबाइल India Series का फाइनल 10 को, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट और पाएं फ्री टिकट

शाओमी ने भारत में Mi Band 3 के स्ट्रैप और चार्जिंग केबल की बिक्री शुरू की

ऑनलाइन स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy A40 स्मार्टफोन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor Magic 2 3D, 6 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

