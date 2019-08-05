comscore Nokia 9 PureView deal alert: Rs 2,299 off on Amazon India
Nokia 9 PureView limited deal on Amazon India offering Rs 2,299 off: Here are details

The Rs 2,299 discount on Nokia 9 is not by the HMD Global, it is being offered by one of the seller on Amazon India website. When the smartphone was launched the company offered Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free with the smartphone.

Nokia’s latest penta-camera flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView, is been discounted on Amazon India by Rs 2,299. The smartphone was launched last month in India. Both the offline and online price of the device is still Rs 49,999, but consumers looking to purchase it through Amazon India can avail it for Rs 47,700 in a limited offer.

The Rs 2,299 discount on Nokia 9 is not by the HMD Global, it is being offered by one of the seller on Amazon India website. When the smartphone was launched the company offered Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free with the smartphone. There was also 10 percent cashback offer for HDFC bank customers.

Also Read

At present, apart from Rs 2,299 off, the e-commerce portal is additionally offering up to Rs 6,000 off on old phone exchange. The No Cost EMI is also available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders. HDFC Bank Debit Cards purchases can avail extra 5 percent cashback. There is 5 percent Instant discount with HSBC Cashback cards as well.

As mentioned above, the penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode.

Coming to specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView features a no-notch 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 9 PureView
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: August 5, 2019 5:09 PM IST

