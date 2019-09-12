The Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones have received a discount on Amazon India. Currently, the Nokia 9 PureView can be purchased for Rs 47,850 in India. The e-commerce giant is selling the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for the same price. HMD Global originally launched this phone in India for Rs 49,999.

The Nokia 7.1 is also available at its lowest price ever in the country. Customers can purchase the Nokia 7.1 for Rs 12,430 via Amazon.in. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Nokiapoweruser reports. Check out the specifications and features of these phones below.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a metal body with glass back. In terms of specifications, there is a 5.84-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, iPhone X-style notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 was the first device to launch with PureDisplay in India. It features an aluminum frame with glass back. There is a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a wide notch at the top and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. There is dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Nokia 7.1 is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3.060mAh battery.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are a monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. This Nokia phone features a 5.99-inch pOLED display with QHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also IP67 certified making it water and dust resistant. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 also runs on Google’s Android One program with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus 9 PureView Nokia 7.1 Price 15999 49999 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Penta – 12MP Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 20MP 8MP Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,500mAh 3,060mAh

