In partnership with Nokia, Amazon India is giving decent discounts on three Nokia wireless earphones. These include Nokia BH-501 Active Wireless Earphones, Nokia BH-701 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earphones and Nokia BH-705 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Read on to know more about the features, specifications and price of these wireless earphones.

Nokia Pro Wireless earphones at Rs 5,499

The Nokia Pro Wireless earphones with model number BH-701 is on offer. The Nokia wireless earphones are currently selling at Rs 5,499 on Amazon India. The company is offering the earphones only in Black color option. In terms of features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones can reportedly deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earphones also come with functions like magnetic clipping of earbuds. Users can clip earbuds together to end calls or pause music and unclip to answer calls or resume music.

It offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity with multipoint connection for up to two devices. The wireless earphones from the company are sweat and splash resistant as well. It supports Qualcomm aptX tech for HD audio over Bluetooth. The BH-701 also supports digital signal processing (DSP) and advanced audio distribution (A2DP). The list also includes support for Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) and Hands-Free (HFP) audio specifications.

Nokia BH-705 True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds at Rs 7,359

HMD Global launched Nokia’s True Wireless Earbuds with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The same is now available for Rs 7,359, which means you are getting Rs 2,600 discount. It comes with a cylindrical charging case. The wireless earphones also support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It is IPx4 rated, which means the earbuds are sweat and splash-proof. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C charging case, coupled with an LED charge indicator.

The BH-705 earbuds can offer users a standby time of up to 70 hours, as per Nokia. It is claimed to offer up to four hours of music playback time on a single charge. The bundled cylindrical charging case can top up the earbuds up to three times, as per the company. The retail bundle includes three earbud sizes (which is small/medium/large) of Nokia earbuds.

Nokia BH-501 Active Wireless Earphones at Rs 2,499

The Nokia BH-501 Active Wireless Earphones offer neckband-style design. Amazon India is selling the earphones for Rs 2,499. This offer comes under the e-commerce giant’s “Lightning deal,” which means the same deal will not be available tomorrow. Therefore, if you are interested in buying one, then you need to hurry up. With this set of earphones, customers will get up to 8 hours of battery life.

The earphones can deliver up to 144 hours of standby time, Nokiapoweruser reports. The charging time is approximately 2 hours. It also offers support for Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, 9mm dynamic driver and 10m Bluetooth range. One will also get a one-year warranty with BH-501 Active Wireless Earphones.