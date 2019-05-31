comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia BH-705 True Wireless earbuds available with Rs 3,500 discount on Amazon India
News

Nokia BH-705 True Wireless earbuds available with Rs 3,500 discount on Amazon India

Deals

HMD Global launched the Nokia-branded True Wireless Earbuds in India ahead of MWC earlier this year. The wireless earbuds are currently available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India.

  • Published: May 31, 2019 3:02 PM IST
Nokia wireless earbuds

Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 3,500 on Nokia’s BH-705 True Wireless earbuds. The wireless earbuds were originally launched with a price label of Rs 9,999. This means that you can buy the company’s Nokia True Wireless earbuds for Rs 6,499. At the moment, it is unknown as to when this offer will expire. Interested buyers can purchase the earbuds only in Black color.

To recall, HMD Global launched its Nokia-branded True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market just ahead of MWC earlier this year. Nokia‘s Wireless Earbuds come with a cylindrical charging case with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. The IPx4 rated sweat and splash proof Nokia True Wireless Earbuds also come with USB Type-C charging case, an LED charge indicator.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Amazon India and Flipkart: All you need to know

Also Read

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Amazon India and Flipkart: All you need to know

As per the company, the BH-705 earbuds can deliver users a standby time of up to 70 hours. Furthermore, these wireless earphones have also reportedly bagged an iFDesign Award 2019. Earlier this year, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina shared the iFDesign Award 2019 information via Twitter. He also noted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019!”

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia’s lightweight True Wireless Earbuds can reportedly offer up to four hours of music playback time on a single charge, NPU reports. The bundled cylindrical charging case can top up the earbuds up to three times. The retail bundle reportedly includes three earbud sizes (which is small/medium/large) of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in the country.

Nokia 9 PureView India launch expected on June 6: All you need to know

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView India launch expected on June 6: All you need to know

Besides, two of the Nokia smartphones are also available at a discounted price. Currently, the Nokia 6.1 Plus can be purchased in India for Rs 12,969. Earlier the device was available for Rs 15,499. Customers can get the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the same price via Amazon India. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, is currently available for Rs 8,199, down from Rs 10,549. You can buy this device through Flipkart and get an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Notably, both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are Android One smartphones and should offer uncluttered UI experience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 3:02 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification
News
Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification
Nokia Wireless earbuds get Rs 3,500 discount

Deals

Nokia Wireless earbuds get Rs 3,500 discount

Activision announces Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Gaming

Activision announces Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Asus ZenBook 13 First Impressions

Dell XPS 15 2019 with OLED display First Impressions

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On

Apple MacBook Pro catches fire and explodes

Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Wireless earbuds get Rs 3,500 discount

Deals

Nokia Wireless earbuds get Rs 3,500 discount
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com
Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands

News

Amazon to allow users to delete Alexa recordings with voice commands
Nokia 1 software update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 software update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.1 Plus और Nokia 5.1 Plus को कम कीमत में Amazon India और Flipkart से ऐसे खरीदें

TATA Sky यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 25 प्लान की कीमत घटाई और चैनल बढ़ाए

3,500 रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia BH-705 True Wireless ईयरबड्स, यहां से खरीदें

YouTube पर भारतीय कंपनी का जलवा, T-Series 10 करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर्स वाला एक मात्र चैनल बना

Delhi University में Admission 2019 की प्रक्रिया शुरू: ऐसे भरें UG और PG के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म

News

Apple MacBook Pro catches fire and explodes
News
Apple MacBook Pro catches fire and explodes
Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification

News

Huawei 55-inch, 65-inch TVs clear certification
Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update brings DC dimming
Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing

News

Tata Sky revises channel packs and pricing
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Android 9 Pie