Nokia BH-705 True Wireless earbuds available with Rs 3,500 discount on Amazon India

Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 3,500 on Nokia’s BH-705 True Wireless earbuds. The wireless earbuds were originally launched with a price label of Rs 9,999. This means that you can buy the company’s Nokia True Wireless earbuds for Rs 6,499. At the moment, it is unknown as to when this offer will expire. Interested buyers can purchase the earbuds only in Black color.

To recall, HMD Global launched its Nokia-branded True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market just ahead of MWC earlier this year. Nokia‘s Wireless Earbuds come with a cylindrical charging case with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support. The IPx4 rated sweat and splash proof Nokia True Wireless Earbuds also come with USB Type-C charging case, an LED charge indicator.

As per the company, the BH-705 earbuds can deliver users a standby time of up to 70 hours. Furthermore, these wireless earphones have also reportedly bagged an iFDesign Award 2019. Earlier this year, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina shared the iFDesign Award 2019 information via Twitter. He also noted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019!”

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia’s lightweight True Wireless Earbuds can reportedly offer up to four hours of music playback time on a single charge, NPU reports. The bundled cylindrical charging case can top up the earbuds up to three times. The retail bundle reportedly includes three earbud sizes (which is small/medium/large) of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in the country.

Besides, two of the Nokia smartphones are also available at a discounted price. Currently, the Nokia 6.1 Plus can be purchased in India for Rs 12,969. Earlier the device was available for Rs 15,499. Customers can get the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the same price via Amazon India. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, is currently available for Rs 8,199, down from Rs 10,549. You can buy this device through Flipkart and get an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Notably, both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are Android One smartphones and should offer uncluttered UI experience.