Nokia Days on Flipkart: Discounts and other offers on Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus

If you’re in the market for a new lower mid-range smartphone, there are quite a few options to choose from. However, Nokia’s offerings stand out from the rest, thanks to a combination of premium design and stock Android experience. If that’s what you want, this is probably the best time to get yourself a new Nokia smartphone.

Flipkart has just announced its ‘Nokia Days’ sale, which has already begun today (January 10) and will continue till January 13. As a part of this limited-time offer, the e-tailer will be offering Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus with discounts and other offers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nokia 5.1 Plus | Price: Rs 9,999

During its ‘Nokia Days’ sale, Flipkart is offering the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a reduced price of Rs 9,999. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ facility available, and Axis Bank credit card users will get an additional discount of 5 percent. Also included is cashback up to Rs 1,800, and 240GB of free data, courtesy of Airtel.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.86-inch HD+ display, complete with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It’s Android One-certified, with an upgrade to the latest Android Pie available. For imaging, the 5.1 Plus features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. All modern connectivity options are included, with a 3,060mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Nokia 6.1 Plus | Price: Rs 14,999

Available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 during Flipkart’s ‘Nokia Days’ sale, Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the best mid-range smartphones you can buy. There’s ‘No Cost EMI’ available, and making the payment through an Axis Bank credit card will get you an extra discount of 5 percent. In case you use Airtel, you’ll also get cashback up to Rs 1,800 and 240GB of additional free data.

Powering Nokia 6.1 Plus is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset, helped by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch FullHD+ notched display, with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. An Android One-certified smartphone, Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a clean software experience and can be upgraded to the freshest Android Pie.

For imaging, you get a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, a 16-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies and video calls. All modern connectivity features are there, and a 3,060mAh cell (with Quick Charge 3.0 support) ensures everything keeps running.