Nokia Days on Flipkart: Discounts and other offers on Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus

The limited-time promotion has begun today (January 10) on Flipkart, and will continue till January 13.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Image Credit: Flipkart

If you’re in the market for a new lower mid-range smartphone, there are quite a few options to choose from. However, Nokia’s offerings stand out from the rest, thanks to a combination of premium design and stock Android experience. If that’s what you want, this is probably the best time to get yourself a new Nokia smartphone.

Flipkart has just announced its ‘Nokia Days’ sale, which has already begun today (January 10) and will continue till January 13. As a part of this limited-time offer, the e-tailer will be offering Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus with discounts and other offers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nokia 5.1 Plus | Price: Rs 9,999

During its ‘Nokia Days’ sale, Flipkart is offering the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a reduced price of Rs 9,999. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ facility available, and Axis Bank credit card users will get an additional discount of 5 percent. Also included is cashback up to Rs 1,800, and 240GB of free data, courtesy of Airtel.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.86-inch HD+ display, complete with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It’s Android One-certified, with an upgrade to the latest Android Pie available. For imaging, the 5.1 Plus features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. There’s also an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. All modern connectivity options are included, with a 3,060mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Nokia 8.1 Plus renders surface online; highlight ‘punch-hole’ front-facing lens

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 Plus renders surface online; highlight ‘punch-hole’ front-facing lens

Nokia 6.1 Plus | Price: Rs 14,999

Available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 during Flipkart’s ‘Nokia Days’ sale, Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the best mid-range smartphones you can buy. There’s ‘No Cost EMI’ available, and making the payment through an Axis Bank credit card will get you an extra discount of 5 percent. In case you use Airtel, you’ll also get cashback up to Rs 1,800 and 240GB of additional free data.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look

Powering Nokia 6.1 Plus is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset, helped by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch FullHD+ notched display, with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. An Android One-certified smartphone, Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a clean software experience and can be upgraded to the freshest Android Pie.

For imaging, you get a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, a 16-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies and video calls. All modern connectivity features are there, and a 3,060mAh cell (with Quick Charge 3.0 support) ensures everything keeps running.

