comscore Nokia exchange festival: Nokia phone buyers can get 10% additional value
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia exchange festival: Nokia phone buyers can get 10% additional value in India
News

Nokia exchange festival: Nokia phone buyers can get 10% additional value in India

Deals

Nokia phone buyers can exchange their old Nokia handset and get an additional bump-up value of 10 percent. The Exchange festival is already live and will last till June 28.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 1:03 PM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-10

In partnership with Cashify, HMD Global has launched an “Exchange festival” for Nokia smartphone buyers. Now, Nokia phone buyers can exchange their old Nokia handset and get an additional value of 10 percent. This is on top of the price of the old Nokia smartphone. The Nokia phone Exchange festival is already live and will last till June 28, which means only a few days are left.

The offer is exclusive to all Nokia phones, which are available for purchase from Nokia phone e-store. To avail the benefits of the “Exchange Festival”, one just needs to visit the company’s online store. You can then pick any Nokia smartphone that you want to purchase. After selecting the handset, check the availability of it by entering your pin code. By doing this, customers will get to know whether the Nokia exchange offer is valid in their city.

Nokia 6.1 Plus available for Rs 12,680 while Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant available for Rs 12,999

Also Read

Nokia 6.1 Plus available for Rs 12,680 while Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant available for Rs 12,999

You will also witness a Start exchange button on the website. Customers need to click that button to get the exchange quote for the old phone. Here you will get an additional 10 percent value on the price of the old device. The new Nokia phone will then be delivered to your address within the specified time frame. Furthermore, once the order is successfully placed, Cashify will schedule the pickup of your old device. The company says that Cashify “will give instant payment for it, as per the quote you agreed upon earlier.”

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

“Nokia has been one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market when it comes to mobile handsets. Cashify is committed to making the upgrade program for Nokia customers a hassle-free affair,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify, in the statement. “We are sure there will be more partnerships for Nokia smartphones in the future. With the expansion, we are doing in the online and offline markets in India, we are looking forward to adding more horizons to our services.”

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch

Also Read

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch

This is not the first time that Cashify has partnered with a phone vendor. Earlier this year, Vivo also started offering ‘Vivo Xchange’ program in partnership with the same company. The program was for consumers looking to trade-in their old phones in exchange of a new Vivo phone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite content update out
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574
thumb-img
Deals
Realme announces 'Real Leap Days' sale: Here are the details

Editor's Pick

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
News
LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Fortnite content update out

Gaming

Fortnite content update out

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival

Deals

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival

Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

Deals

Top 10 deals from Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival

Deals

HMD Global launches Nokia exchange festival
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574

Deals

Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574
Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Android pie update rolling out
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus discount on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus discount on Amazon India
Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

News

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

LG ने भारत में W10, W30 और W30 Pro को 8,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहा है Nokia 3.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy A90 Leaks: Galaxy A90 नहीं होगा Galaxy R सीरीज के तहत लॉन्च, सामनें आई एक नई लीक

Xiaomi Mi CC9 की रिटेल बॉक्स इमेज हुई लीक, पहले से ज्यादा कलरफुल हुआ बॉक्स

Nokia 2.2 Review : एंट्री सेगमेंट में जस्टिफाई करना मुश्किल

News

LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
News
LG W-series launched in India: All you need to know
Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India

News

Lenovo ThinkPads can now be customized to order in India
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update

News

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked
BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

News

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349