In partnership with Cashify, HMD Global has launched an “Exchange festival” for Nokia smartphone buyers. Now, Nokia phone buyers can exchange their old Nokia handset and get an additional value of 10 percent. This is on top of the price of the old Nokia smartphone. The Nokia phone Exchange festival is already live and will last till June 28, which means only a few days are left.

The offer is exclusive to all Nokia phones, which are available for purchase from Nokia phone e-store. To avail the benefits of the “Exchange Festival”, one just needs to visit the company’s online store. You can then pick any Nokia smartphone that you want to purchase. After selecting the handset, check the availability of it by entering your pin code. By doing this, customers will get to know whether the Nokia exchange offer is valid in their city.

You will also witness a Start exchange button on the website. Customers need to click that button to get the exchange quote for the old phone. Here you will get an additional 10 percent value on the price of the old device. The new Nokia phone will then be delivered to your address within the specified time frame. Furthermore, once the order is successfully placed, Cashify will schedule the pickup of your old device. The company says that Cashify “will give instant payment for it, as per the quote you agreed upon earlier.”

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

“Nokia has been one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market when it comes to mobile handsets. Cashify is committed to making the upgrade program for Nokia customers a hassle-free affair,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify, in the statement. “We are sure there will be more partnerships for Nokia smartphones in the future. With the expansion, we are doing in the online and offline markets in India, we are looking forward to adding more horizons to our services.”

This is not the first time that Cashify has partnered with a phone vendor. Earlier this year, Vivo also started offering ‘Vivo Xchange’ program in partnership with the same company. The program was for consumers looking to trade-in their old phones in exchange of a new Vivo phone.