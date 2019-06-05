comscore
Nokia Match Days offer: 20% off on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and more

Nokia is bringing some exciting new offers on some of its most popular smartphones which include the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 6.1 Plus under the new Nokia Match Days offer. This offer will celebrate the Cricket World Cup that is currently underway.

  Published: June 5, 2019 2:42 PM IST
HMD Global Nokia 8.1 and 7.1

There are some great new offers that are being made available for Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus under the new Nokia Match Days offer which is being held for the Cricket World Cup that is current going on. The offer is being made available on a Matchday in India which are: June 5, June 9, June 13, June 16, June 22, June 27 and June 30 on buying any of these popular three Nokia smartphones. The offers on these smartphones include a 20 percent discount on the price of the smartphones, a gift card worth Rs 4000 on using the promo code: MATCHDAYS and a one-time screen replacement. To avail this offer users will have to purchase the smartphones from the online Nokia Shop in India.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Full-HD+ resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 400GB via the microSD card slot. In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 comes with Snapdragon 636 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with a microSD card slot. HMD Global has added a 5.84-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and corning gorilla glass 3 in the front. In terms of connectivity options, the device will come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Type-C USB Port on the bottom, 3.5mm audio socket. Moving to the camera section, the device comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The device runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box and is part of the Android One program. Last but not least, the device runs on a 3,060mAh battery out of the box.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6. It features a 5.8-inch LCD display with an FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and that notch. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, but HMD Global might offer other storage variants to better compete with its rivals. The device also comes with dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device is part of Android One program while running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It is powered by a 3,060mAh battery and is available in white and blue colors.

