Nokia mobile fan festival: HMD offering Rs 4,000 gift card on Nokia phones
Nokia mobile fan festival: HMD offering Rs 4,000 gift card on Nokia 8.1, 7.1 and 6.1 Plus

Nokia is offering customers Rs 4,000 gift card, one-time free screen replacement and more on a few Nokia devices. This includes the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: July 19, 2019 12:50 PM IST
HMD Global is hosting a Nokia mobile fan festival on its website. The company is offering customers Rs 4,000 gift card, one-time free screen replacement and more on a few devices. The Nokia mobile fan festival is already live. This includes the Nokia 8.1,  7.1 and 6.1 Plus. Do note that users above the age of 18 years are eligible to participate in this festival.

Nokia mobile fan festival details

The company is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 gift card and one-time free screen replacement. The gift card will be e-mailed within 7 days of delivery, NPU reports. Airtel customers can also avail extra 360GB data on the recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349. In partnership with Cashify, Nokia is giving an extra 10 percent off on exchange on an old device. To avail these offers, one will be required to use “FANFESTIVAL” promo code. Notably, the sale is valid on the purchase within the offer period – July 19, July 24 and July 25.

Nokia 6.1 Plus  specifications, price in India

The 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution. It runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. We get a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. It is backed by a 3,060mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie. This budget phone can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB variant. The 6GB model will cost you Rs 14,999.

Nokia 7.1  specifications, price

The 7.1 offers an aluminum frame with a glass back. There is a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can also expand the internal storage by up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. There is also a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3.060mAh battery. Currently, the 4GB variant of the device is selling for Rs 15,999.

Nokia 8.1 specifications, price in India

The 8.1 features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with FHD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The phone maker has also added a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 20-megapixel camera on the front. You can purchase the 4GB model of the phone for Rs 19,999.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 8.1 Nokia 7.1
Price 15999 26999 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels 5.84-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture 12MP + 13MP Dual- 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 20MP 8MP
Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,500mAh 3,060mAh

  Published Date: July 19, 2019 12:50 PM IST

