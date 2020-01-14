comscore Nokia reduced prices across its range in India | BGR India
News

Nokia phone discounts in India: Check out offers on Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 4.2 and more

Deals

This price reduction will likely put all these devices against the recently launched Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung-branded devices. Let's check out all the details.

  Published: January 14, 2020 1:55 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has slashed the prices of several smartphones in India. The company reduced the pricing to make its devices competitive with other smartphone brands in the market. Taking a closer look at the report, HMD Global offered impressive discounts on Nokia 7.2, 6.2, and 4.2. Other devices include 7.1, 6.1 Plus, and 5.1 Plus. Right after the price cut, e-commerce giants including Amazon India, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq are already reflecting reduced prices. This price reduction will likely put all these devices against the recently launched Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung-branded devices.

Nokia price reduction details

Nokia Power User (NPU) was the first to spot all the reduced prices. As per the report, Nokia 7.2 with 4GB RAM is now priced at just Rs 15,249. The 6GB RAM variant for the device is available at Rs 17,030. Moving to the next device, Nokia 4.2 is available for Rs 6,975 on Amazon India. Interested buyers can get 6.2 for just Rs 13,390 on Amazon India.

Watch: Nikon D780 First Look: Best of Both Worlds

Taking a look at Flipkart, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999 and 5.1 Plus with 3GB is available at Rs 6,999. Moving to the last smartphone deal highlighted in the report, buyers can get 7.1 for just Rs 10,975 on Tata Cliq. The specifications for the devices are available in the tables added after this paragraph.

Features Nokia 7.1 6.2 Nokia 7.2
Price 12999 15999 18599
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 10 10 Android 10
Display 5.84-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch Full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual- 12MP + 12MP Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP 20MP
Battery 3,060mAh 3500mAh 3,500mAh
Features Nokia 6.1 Plus 4.2 Nokia 5.1 Plus
Price 15999 10990 9399
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 10 10 Android 10
Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture 13MP + 2MP Dual 13MP + 13MP
Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 8MP 16MP
Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,000mAh 3,060mAh

  Published Date: January 14, 2020 1:55 PM IST

