Nokia phone discounts: Up to Rs 5,000 discount redeemable
Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

A few Nokia phones are available for purchase with a great discount offer, as part of Black Friday sale. The latest gift card offer on Nokia phones is valid till December 1.

  Published: November 27, 2019 5:35 PM IST
A few Nokia phones are available for purchase with a great discount offer. HMD Global is offering up to Rs 5,000 gift card, as part of Black Friday sale. Buyers will get Rs 5,000 gift card on purchasing select Nokia phones. The company says that customers will be able to redeem the gift card on the next purchase from Nokia.com. Read on to know more.

Nokia phone discounts: Up to Rs 5,000 discount redeemable

It is important to note that this tempting discount offer on Nokia phones is valid until December 1. The Rs 5,000 discount offer can be availed on the purchase of the Nokia 7.2 (4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage). The list also includes Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 5.1 Plus phones. The brand is giving a gift card worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Nokia 8.1, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

The list also includes Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 (2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB). Further, the company is also giving a gift card worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Nokia 6.2. As mentioned above, you will only be able to redeem the gift card on the next purchase from Nokia.com. At the time of purchase, you will have to apply the promo code – “GIFTCARD” to get a discount.

Nokia says that the gift card will be e-mailed to customers within seven days of delivery of your selected device. Notably, the gift card will be valid for only 30 days from the date of issuance of gift card by email, Nokia said. For more details, interested customers can check Nokia’s website.

Nokia 8.1 features

The Nokia 8.1 is having its price dropped to Rs 14999 on Flipkart. The smartphone offers dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery. It was launched with Android Pie and has now pushed out Android 10 update for the device.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The Nokia 6.2 has had its price revised to Rs 14325 on Amazon India. The device offers a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509. As mentioned before, there is a triple rear camera setup with main 16-megapixel lens. It comes with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter that is placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Nokia 7.2 features

The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 price drop brings its price down from Rs 19,599 to Rs 17,388 on Amazon India. Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform, it comes with a 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. There is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 3.2 5.1 Plus
Price 15999 10790 9399
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Snapdragon 429 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie 8.1 Oreo
Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture 13MP with LED flash Dual 13MP + 13MP
Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 5MP 16MP
Battery 3,060mAh battery 4,000mAh 3,060mAh

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 5:35 PM IST

