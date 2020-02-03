A bunch of Nokia phones seems to have received heavy discounts in India. To begin with, the Nokia 7.2 smartphone comes with a price label of 14,695, which is for the 4GB RAM variant. The device is also available for purchase via Amazon India. The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 is listed on Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs 16,249. To recall, the Nokia 7.2 was launched with triple rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel sensor.

The Nokia 8.1 has also received a discount, and will cost you Rs 17,490 via Amazon India. The company has also discounted the price of a few budget Nokia phones. The Nokia 4.2 is currently selling for Rs 6,715 via Amazon, and the Nokia 6.2 is available at its lowest price, and you can get it for Rs 12,025 via the same e-commerce site. To recall, the Nokia 6.2 features a triple-lens rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone offers a PureDisplay screen with support for enhanced HDR10.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 8,999 at Flipkart. The handset features a Snapdragon 636 SoC, glass design, dual rear cameras and more. Its predecessor Nokia 5.1 Plus can be purchased for Rs 6,999 via Flipkart, and the mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM variant. Lastly, the e-commerce giant is also selling the Nokia 7.1 at a discounted price, and you get it for Rs 12,999.

Features 6.1 Plus Nokia 4.2 Nokia 7.2 Price 8999 6710 16249 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie Android Pie Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+ Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture 13MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 8MP 20MP Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh

