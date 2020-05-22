Nokia phones smart offer: HMD giving gift card of up to Rs 2,000

HMD Global is offering up to Rs 2,000 gift card on the purchase of Nokia phones. The company says that this offer is valid for purchases of selected Nokia devices until May 24 or till the stock lasts. On the purchase of Nokia 7.2, you will get a Rs 2,000 gift card, and with the Nokia 3.2, customers will receive a Rs 1,000 gift card. The latter offer is also available on the Nokia 2.3.

In order to avail the Nokia phones Smart Offer, you will have to buy the device via the brand’s official India website. It is important to note that the gift card can only be redeemed on the next purchase from Nokia.com. You will get the gift card via email within approximately 7 days from the date of delivery of your selected Nokia phone. You will be mailed the Gift card on the email ID you will mention during the purchase journey.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The company has also mentioned that the gift card will only be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance by email. Apart from the gift card, Reliance Jio is also giving benefits worth up to Rs 7,200. Do note that this offer is applicable only on Jio prepaid plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299. You can read the rest of the details on the brand official website. The Nokia 7.2 phone is listed on the site with a price label of Rs 16,999, which is for the 4GB RAM model.

There is also the 6GB RAM model of the same device, and it will cost you Rs 18,499. The 2GB RAM model of the Nokia 3.2 is priced at Rs 7,428. HMD is also offering the 3GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 9,481. The Nokia 2.3 budget phone is available for Rs 7,585, which is for the 2GB RAM model. This device comes with a one-year placement guarantee, as per the company.