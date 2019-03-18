Nokia True Wireless Earbuds deal alert; flat Rs 1,000 off on Amazon India

Just ahead of MWC last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia-branded True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market for Rs 9,999. The lightweight Wireless Earbuds come in a cylindrical charging case with Bluetooth v5.0 support and all other essential components. In comparison to Apple’s AirPods, which are available for purchase around Rs 11,999, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds at Rs 9,999 sounds a sweeter deal, but it’s got even better now.

In case you are looking to purchase the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in India, it is available for Rs 9,047 on Amazon India for now. It appears to be a temporary discount (first spotted by NPU) and not the permanent price cut, as official Nokia store still has it listed for Rs 9,999. The IPx4 rated sweat and splash proof Nokia True Wireless Earbuds come with USB Type-C charging case, an LED charge indicator, and a standby time of up to 70 hours.

HMD Global had launched the new range of Nokia-branded earphones late last year, 2018. This included Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, which are one of the most compact earbuds in the market. These earphones have also received an iFDesign Award 2019.

Last month, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina shared the iFDesign Award 2019 information on Twitter noting “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019!”

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019! #ExpectMore #Nokiamobile

Nokia’s lightweight True Wireless Earbuds offer up to 4 hours of play time on a single charge. The bundled cylindrical charging case is claimed to fully charge the earbuds up to three times. These are only available in one color – Black. The retail bundle includes three earbud sizes – small, medium, and large – of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in India.