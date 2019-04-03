Nokia True Wireless earbuds get Rs 2,000 discount in Amazon India’s lightning deal: Everything you need to know

HMD Global launched its Nokia-branded True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market, just ahead of MWC earlier this year. The wireless earbuds were launched with a price label of Rs 9,999. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 on Amazon India. This means that the e-commerce giant is offering customers a discount of Rs 2,000. The earbuds only come in a single Black color variant.

Amazon India is offering the discount on the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in Amazon’s lightning deal. The discount offer will end in about 10 hours, so if you are interested in purchasing the Nokia wireless earbuds, then you need to hurry up. The lightweight Wireless Earbuds features a cylindrical charging case with Bluetooth v5.0 support. The IPx4 rated sweat and splash proof Nokia True Wireless Earbuds come with USB Type-C charging case, an LED charge indicator.

The company claims that the earbuds can offer users a standby time of up to 70 hours. Additionally, these earphones have also reportedly bagged an iFDesign Award 2019. Earlier this year, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina shared the iFDesign Award 2019 detail via Twitter noting “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019!”

Additionally, the recently launched Nokia lightweight True Wireless Earbuds can deliver up to four hours of music playback time on a single charge, as per the company. The bundled cylindrical charging case can reportedly top up the earbuds up to three times. The retail bundle includes three earbud sizes (which is small/medium/large) of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in the country.

Besides, just yesterday, the company has launched the Nokia X71 in Taiwan alongside the flagship Nokia 9 PureView. The Nokia X71 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and the Android One smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The handset features a 6.39-inch full HD+ PureDisplay panel along with 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. For imaging, there are three cameras at the back and a single selfie shooter on the front.