comscore Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon | BGR India
News

Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon India

Deals

Amazon India is giving 30 percent off on the earbuds. The Nokia True Wireless BH-705 earbuds can reportedly offer users a standby time of up to 70 hours.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 7:06 PM IST
Nokia wireless earbuds

Amazon India is offering Rs 3,000 off on the Nokia True Wireless earbuds. The e-commerce giant is giving 30 percent off on the earbuds. HMD Global launched Nokia’s wireless earbuds with a price tag of Rs 9,999. This further means that you can get the company’s True Wireless earbuds for just Rs 6,999. The website hasn’t mentioned as to when this offer will expire. If you are interested in buying one, then you will get it only in Black color.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds specifications

To recall, HMD Global launched its Nokia-branded True Wireless earbuds in the Indian market just ahead of MWC 2019. The wireless earbuds come with a cylindrical charging case. There is support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. It is also IPx4 rated, which means the earbuds are sweat and splash proof. The wireless earbuds also come with a USB Type-C charging case, an LED charge indicator.

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discounts on Amazon India: Here is the new price

Also Read

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discounts on Amazon India: Here is the new price

As per the company, the BH-705 earbuds can offer users a standby time of up to 70 hours. Furthermore, these wireless earphones have also bagged an iFDesign Award 2019. Earlier this year, HMD Global’s Head of Social Media, Edoardo Cassina shared the iFDesign Award 2019 information via Twitter. He also noted, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia True Wireless Earbuds have been honored with the iFDesign Award 2019!”

Nokia’s lightweight True Wireless earbuds are claimed to offer up to four hours of music playback time on a single charge. The bundled cylindrical charging case can top up the earbuds up to three times, as per the company. The retail bundle reportedly includes three earbud sizes (which is small/medium/large) of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 in the country.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Besides, two of the Nokia smartphones are also available at a discounted price. The Nokia 7.1 is currently available for purchase for as low as Rs 14,310 on Amazon India. For the price, customers will get the blue variant of the phone. There is also a steel version of Nokia 7.1, which can be purchased for Rs 14,940. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 12,990. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 13, 2019 7:06 PM IST

