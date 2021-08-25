Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds, the first audio product from Carl Pei’s new company will go on sale in India on August 31. The new TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on the e-retail platform, Flipkart. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 Review: An EARnest attempt

To recall, Nothing's latest offering pre-order was up last week. The company claimed that the true-wireless earbuds were sold within two minutes of going live on the e-retail site.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds price in India, sale date, offers

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds were launched for a price of Rs 5,999. The new TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on August 31 from 12 PM IST via Flipkart. As for sale offers, a flat Rs 500 instant discount will be available on ICICI credit cards and six months of free subscription of Gaana Plus.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications, features

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds offer premium features for its price like wireless charging, a unique transparent case. The earbuds get 11.2 dynamic drivers and ANC (active noise cancellation) with two levels of intensity. There are two modes- light mode and maximum mode. Users can switch between the two as per the surrounding. There is a transparency mode as well that allows one to hear the surrounding.

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have touch controls to enable easy control volume, playback, and transparency modes. Other features include- fast pairing, in-ear detection control, equaliser settings.

Nothing has introduced the Ear 1 app to allow customising controls along with noise cancellation intensity settings. The app is available both on Android and iOS platforms. The earbuds offer a day’s worth of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. Per charge, the earbuds are rated to offer up to 5.7 hours and up to 34 hours in total with ANC turned off. Nothing claims that 10 minutes charge of the case (570mAh) can deliver up to 8hours of backup.