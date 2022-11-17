comscore Nothing Ear (Stick) is now available for purchase on Flipkart
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nothing Ear Stick Goes On Sale For Everyone Check Price Offers
News

Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale for everyone: Check price, offers

Deals

Nothing's third product and second wearable, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is now up for sale on Flipkart.

Highlights

  • Nothing Ear (Stick) is now available for purchase.
  • The earbuds cost Rs 8,499 on Flipkart.
  • Select buyers will be able to get Rs 1,000 off.
Untitled design - 2022-10-21T153132.867

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) has gone on sale in India today. This is the second time the TWS earbuds are going on sale in the country. Last time, the sale was only for limited units, but now the earbuds can be readily purchased on the online platform. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) to go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, discounts

The TWS earbuds are the company’s second audio product and they come with highlights like  12.6mm dynamic drivers, cylindrical casing, and up to 29 hours of battery. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick): Best pair of wireless earphones under Rs 10,000

Nothing Ear (Stick) now available for purchase: price, offers

The Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499 and can be purchased from Flipkart and Myntra. However, those who already own a Nothing product, whether it be the Phone (1) or the Ear (1), can get Rs 1,000 off, making the final price Rs 7,499. Also Read - Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase

The earbuds are available for purchase in the lone White color variant. Nothing is offering a 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features

The Nothing Ear (Stick) has 12.6mm custom dynamic drivers that support AAC and SBC codecs. The earbuds come in a unique casing over the Ear (1). The case of the earbuds has a cylindrical shape with a lipstick-like rolling mechanism.

Nothing has offered three high-definition microphones tuned with advanced algorithms. There’s a custom EQ settings panel in the Nothing X app, which lets you tweak the low, mid, and high-frequency levels.

Coming to the battery life, the earbuds pack a 350mAh cell that is said to offer up to 29 hours of battery with the case. Without the case, the earbuds will get you up to 7 hours of usage.

The Ear (Stick) features Bluetooth 5.2, Google’s Fast Pair support, and low latency mode. The earbuds also have an IP54 rating, which ensures that water splashes won’t be a worrying factor.

As said above, the earbuds come with 1-year of warranty for manufacturing defects.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 12:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees
News
Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

News

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

Realme 10 Pro Series confirmed to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro Series confirmed to launch in India soon

WhatsApp Polls now available on Android and iOS

Apps

WhatsApp Polls now available on Android and iOS

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

OnePlus 11 will use new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, confirms company

Vivo V21s 5G with 90Hz AMOLED Display, 44MP Selfie Camera launched: Check price, availability and more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones