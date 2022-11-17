Nothing Ear (Stick) has gone on sale in India today. This is the second time the TWS earbuds are going on sale in the country. Last time, the sale was only for limited units, but now the earbuds can be readily purchased on the online platform. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) to go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, discounts

The TWS earbuds are the company's second audio product and they come with highlights like 12.6mm dynamic drivers, cylindrical casing, and up to 29 hours of battery.

Nothing Ear (Stick) now available for purchase: price, offers

The Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499 and can be purchased from Flipkart and Myntra. However, those who already own a Nothing product, whether it be the Phone (1) or the Ear (1), can get Rs 1,000 off, making the final price Rs 7,499.

The earbuds are available for purchase in the lone White color variant. Nothing is offering a 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features

The Nothing Ear (Stick) has 12.6mm custom dynamic drivers that support AAC and SBC codecs. The earbuds come in a unique casing over the Ear (1). The case of the earbuds has a cylindrical shape with a lipstick-like rolling mechanism.

Nothing has offered three high-definition microphones tuned with advanced algorithms. There’s a custom EQ settings panel in the Nothing X app, which lets you tweak the low, mid, and high-frequency levels.

Coming to the battery life, the earbuds pack a 350mAh cell that is said to offer up to 29 hours of battery with the case. Without the case, the earbuds will get you up to 7 hours of usage.

The Ear (Stick) features Bluetooth 5.2, Google’s Fast Pair support, and low latency mode. The earbuds also have an IP54 rating, which ensures that water splashes won’t be a worrying factor.

As said above, the earbuds come with 1-year of warranty for manufacturing defects.