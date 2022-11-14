comscore Nothing Ear (Stick) flash sale today at 12 PM: Check details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nothing Ear Stick To Go On Sale Today At 12 Pm Check Price Features
News

Nothing Ear (Stick) to go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, discounts

Deals

Nothing's newly launched Ear (Stick) will go on flash sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart in India. The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a cylindrical design and has 12.6mm custom drivers.

Highlights

  • Nothing Ear (Stick) will go on flash sale today at 12 PM.
  • It will be available on the Flipkart website.
  • The TWS earbuds cost Rs 8,499 but will have Rs 1,000 off for select users.
Untitled design - 2022-10-21T153132.867

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing unveiled its second audio product, the Nothing Ear (Stick) last month in India. Unlike Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) comes in a unique cylindrical casing with a lipstick-like rolling mechanism. Initially, the sale for the earbuds was planned for November 17, however, the brand is hosting a limited-time drop sale today at 12 PM. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick): Best pair of wireless earphones under Rs 10,000

Buyers will be able to grab the TWS earbuds early for a discounted price. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase

Nothing Ear (Stick) flash sale, price in India, offers

The Ear (Stick) will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499, however, they will be available for Rs 1,000 off in today’s sale. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

This discount will only be applicable to those who already own one of the Nothing products: Nothing Phone (1) or Nothing Ear (1).

The earbuds will be available for purchase in the lone White color variant. Nothing is offering a 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features

The second earbuds from Nothing, the Ear (Stick) are way too different from the Ear (1). The earbuds have a cylindrical casing, which is the charging case of the earbuds. They have a lipstick-like rolling mechanism.

The earbuds don’t have an in-ear design, but rather a semi-in-ear style. The earbuds have 12.6mm custom dynamic drivers with support for AAC and SBC codecs. Nothing confirmed that the custom drivers are said to offer crystal-clear peaks that are perfectly balanced.

Moving to the microphone, the earbuds have three high-definition microphones that are tuned with advanced algorithms. Nothing has offered a custom EQ settings panel in the Nothing X app, which allows you to tweak low, mid, and high-frequency levels.

The earbuds pack a 350mAh battery that is said to offer up to 29 hours of battery with the case. Without the case, you are expected to get up to 7 hours of usage.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and Google’s Fast Pair support. There’s an IP54 rating, which ensures that water splashes won’t be a worrying factor.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 10:30 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp will allow you to use the app on 2 phones at once
Apps
WhatsApp will allow you to use the app on 2 phones at once
Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

News

Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

Microsoft is stopping users from updating to latest Windows 11 version, here is why

Laptops

Microsoft is stopping users from updating to latest Windows 11 version, here is why

Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: All you need to know

News

Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 13: Get free costume bundles, Gloo Wall skins, and more rewards

News

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 13: Get free costume bundles, Gloo Wall skins, and more rewards

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 13: Get free costume bundles, Gloo Wall skins, and more rewards

Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 12: Here's how to claim codes

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones
Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000