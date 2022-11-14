Nothing unveiled its second audio product, the Nothing Ear (Stick) last month in India. Unlike Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) comes in a unique cylindrical casing with a lipstick-like rolling mechanism. Initially, the sale for the earbuds was planned for November 17, however, the brand is hosting a limited-time drop sale today at 12 PM. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick): Best pair of wireless earphones under Rs 10,000

Buyers will be able to grab the TWS earbuds early for a discounted price. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Nothing product owners in India will get Rs. 1000 discount on Nothing Ear (stick) purchase

Nothing Ear (Stick) flash sale, price in India, offers

The Ear (Stick) will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499, however, they will be available for Rs 1,000 off in today’s sale. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

This discount will only be applicable to those who already own one of the Nothing products: Nothing Phone (1) or Nothing Ear (1).

The earbuds will be available for purchase in the lone White color variant. Nothing is offering a 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features

The second earbuds from Nothing, the Ear (Stick) are way too different from the Ear (1). The earbuds have a cylindrical casing, which is the charging case of the earbuds. They have a lipstick-like rolling mechanism.

The earbuds don’t have an in-ear design, but rather a semi-in-ear style. The earbuds have 12.6mm custom dynamic drivers with support for AAC and SBC codecs. Nothing confirmed that the custom drivers are said to offer crystal-clear peaks that are perfectly balanced.

Moving to the microphone, the earbuds have three high-definition microphones that are tuned with advanced algorithms. Nothing has offered a custom EQ settings panel in the Nothing X app, which allows you to tweak low, mid, and high-frequency levels.

The earbuds pack a 350mAh battery that is said to offer up to 29 hours of battery with the case. Without the case, you are expected to get up to 7 hours of usage.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 and Google’s Fast Pair support. There’s an IP54 rating, which ensures that water splashes won’t be a worrying factor.