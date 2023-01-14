Nothing Phone (1) deal on Flipkart lets you buy it for Rs 24,999

The year 2022 saw a number of smartphones making a splash in the smartphone market. One smartphone that made its mark was the Nothing Phone (1). The phone has a transparent back with LED lights highlighting the key elements in the phone. What’s interesting is that these LED lights or in other words the Glyph Interface can be customised. This means that users can set the customised ringtone for a contact and the lightning strips will sync with the ringtone. Users can turn this feature on or off at specific times during the day.

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is now live for Plus members, while the remaining users will be able to access deals from January 15. There are numerous deals in the sale, but the spotlight is on the ones on smartphones. If you are looking for an iPhone deal, you can get the iPhone 14 for under Rs 67,000 on Flipkart, but if you want a mid-range phone, there is another good offer. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 down to lowest price in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

The Flipkart sale has a decent offer on the Nothing Phone (1). Launched last year as the company’s first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) was easily the most hyped and most talked-about phone of 2022. It garnered rave reviews, but also criticism for being unnecessarily overhyped. Anyway, the phone sold like hot cakes, despite the increase in price the company said was caused by currency fluctuations. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently down to Rs 25,999 on Flipkart, as opposed to its launch price of Rs 32,999 and the revised price of Rs 33,999 for the base storage model. But this is not just it. Flipkart has several bank offers. So, if you choose to pay for the purchase of the phone using a Citi credit card or an ICICI Bank credit card, you get an additional Rs 1,000 discount. The effective price of the Nothing Phone (1), thus, becomes Rs 24,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed: Check details

The prices of other Nothing Phone (1) storage models are: Rs 27,499 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB model and Rs 35,499 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Their launch prices are Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. But the maximum discount you can get on this phone is when you buy the entry-level model. The bank offers are applicable to these phones, as well. The Nothing Phone (1) comes in Black and White colours.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 50-megapixel dual cameras on the back, a 16-megapixel selfie and video call camera, a 4500mAh battery with 33W charging, and Android 12 software. It has a design called Glyph interface, which is essentially a transparent back panel.