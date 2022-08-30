Nothing Phone (1) debuted in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 32,999, however, the company had to give a price bump to the handset. All three storage variants had received a price hike of Rs 1,000 in India. The handset is now back in stock for purchase on Flipkart. Nothing has announced that it will give three years of software updates along with two years of security updates every two months to its Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 Beta by the end of this year, Stable in 2023

Nothing Phone (1) price, sale offers

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available for purchase on Flipkart in three storage variants. After the price hike, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 39,999. Also Read - How to enable hidden Music Visualization mode on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone: Step by step guide

It is available in Black and White colour options. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on HDFC Credit and Debit card EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a unique design offering a transparent back panel. The back of the device also has 900 LEDs that blink whenever notifications hit the device. Nothing calls this the Glyph interface. The Glyph interface will have several patterns of how the LEDs blink.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate/240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a flexible OLED panel with symmetrical bezels.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging technology.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (1) boasts a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. This main lens has an aperture of F/1.8 and supports 10-bit color videos. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie lens. The Nothing Phone (1) boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Nothing OS on top of it.