Nothing's first and only smartphone is now up for sale on Flipkart at a massive price drop. The device has received a flat Rs 6,500 off.

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone (1) receives a massive price cut on Flipkart.
  • The smartphone is discounted by Rs 6,500.
  • Additional bank offers make it cheaper than ever.
Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) was launched starting at Rs 32,999 back in July and only recently, it received a price increase of Rs 1,000 making the final retail price Rs 33,999. However, the smartphone has now received a massive price drop that has made the device more affordable. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale for everyone: Check price, offers

The smartphone can be purchased at around Rs 25,999 in the country with all the offers. Let’s take a look at the deal. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) to go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, discounts

Nothing Phone (1) offer price, all available offers

The Phone (1) has been discounted by Rs 6,500 on Flipkart. The device now starts at 27,499 over its retail price of Rs 33,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India starting November 17: Check details here

In addition to this, the smartphone has bank offers –

  • Punjab National Bank Credit Card (10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1250).
  • Federal Bank Credit Card/Debit Card (10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500).

After applying the bank offers, the final price touches Rs 25,999 with Federal Bank cards and Rs 26,249 with the PNB Bank card.

Interestingly, not just the base variant but the other variants have also been discounted.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Phone (1) is Nothing’s first smartphone that comes with mid-range specifications. It sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports 1 billion colors.

The device has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30FPS and 1080p videos at up to 60FPS. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfie shots.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Although the chipset doesn’t support wireless charging, Qualcomm and Nothing worked closely to bring 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging to the device. It boots on Android 12 OS but is promised to receive Android 13 early next year.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 1:15 PM IST
