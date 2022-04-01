OnePlus has finally launched OnePlus 10 Pro 5G along with the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 65W fast charging support and a triple rear camera setup. All three newly launched products will be available for purchase in India on April 5. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 66,990 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB is launched at Rs 71,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

It will go on open sale in India on April 5 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Geared with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a gaming and photography powerhouse. Know more: https://t.co/DPSArOLmqc pic.twitter.com/Ivpc3HHTf9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2022

Here are the detailed sale offers available for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G:

Instant discount of Rs 4,500, on the OnePlus 10 Pro, on purchase through SBI Card – credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus .in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.

