News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 66,999: Check out the sale offers

Deals

The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 66,990 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB is launched at Rs 71,999.

Untitled design - 2022-04-01T105436.310

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has finally launched OnePlus 10 Pro 5G along with the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset,  65W fast charging support and a triple rear camera setup. All three newly launched products will be available for purchase in India on April 5. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 66,990 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB is launched at Rs 71,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

It will go on open sale in India on April 5 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus  Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Here are the detailed sale offers available for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G:

  • Instant discount of Rs 4,500, on the OnePlus 10 Pro, on purchase through SBI Card – credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • 9 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro, on purchase using SBI Card – credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.
  • Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 5,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail an extra Rs 2,000 added exchange bonus.
  • Customers can also avail benefits worth Rs 7,200 with select Jio prepaid plans
  • Red Cable Life plan will be available at Rs 1,999 when purchased on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and Amazon.in. Users can avail benefits such as 1 TB cloud storage, 12 months extended warranty, 12-month Amazon Prime or Spotify Premium subscription.
  • Users can also avail the Accidental Damage Protection Plan at INR 899 with OnePlus 10 Pro on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App

 

  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 11:20 AM IST

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Related Stories

Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers

Deals

Planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Here are the sale offers
OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features
OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 OS launched starting at Rs 66,999

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 OS launched starting at Rs 66,999
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G prices slashed in India: Check new pricing

Deals

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G prices slashed in India: Check new pricing

Best Sellers