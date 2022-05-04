comscore OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers, specs
News

OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in

Deals

OnePlus 10R 5G comes with support for 150W fast charging, a 120Hz refresh rate display and more.

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10R 5G alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds in India last week. The smartphone is set to go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website and the company’s official website. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and a 50MP  triple rear camera setup. It will go up against Realme GT Neo 3 5G that will also go on the first sale in India today. Also Read - OnePlus announces sale offers for OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

The OnePlus 10R standard variant has been priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage at Rs 43,999. It will be offered in a single colour: Sierra Black. The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colours, Sierra Black and Forest Green. Also Read - OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

The smartphone will go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on the Amazon website and OnePlus.in. For the unversed, Amazon is currently hosting Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

OnePlus 10R sale offers

Below listed are the sale offers available on the OnePlus 10R 5G:

  • Instant discount of Rs 2,000, on the OnePlus 10R, on purchase through ICICI Bank – debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.
  • Up to 6 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10R, on purchase using ICICI Card – credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.
  • Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 2,000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in.
  • OnePlus 10R buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs 999 for a limited duration when purchased at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 120 GB of cloud storage, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer helpline and many more benefits.
  • Existing RCC members can save up to Rs 1,000 using RedCoins on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R at OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Offer valid till May 8, 2022.
  • Customers can also avail of benefits worth Rs 7,200 with select Jio prepaid plans

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens, you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS).

In terms of battery, the smartphone comes in two variants. The OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging houses a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Endurance Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 9:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 4, 2022 9:22 AM IST

